|
WATCH: Clemson pulls off fake punt with impressive throw by Will Spiers
|Friday, October 15, 2021, 8:55 PM- -
Punters are athletes too.
Clemson punter Will Spiers showed off his throwing ability during a fake punt against Syracuse in the final minute until halftime against Syracuse on Friday night.
Spiers showed off a pump fake and then threw a nice catchable ball to tight end Davis Allen for a 17-yard gain to convert on fourth and five.
It was one of the top plays offensively for the Tigers as they ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive going up 14-7 at halftime.
Check out the fake punt below:
The fake punt ??— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 16, 2021
The catch ??
We see you, @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Y3iFXq2OlB
Impressive catch by Allen:
A masterpiece @davisallen17 pic.twitter.com/ASSHwkv7wh— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 16, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football, Will Spiers