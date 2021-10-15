WATCH: Clemson pulls off fake punt with impressive throw by Will Spiers

Punters are athletes too.

Clemson punter Will Spiers showed off his throwing ability during a fake punt against Syracuse in the final minute until halftime against Syracuse on Friday night.

Spiers showed off a pump fake and then threw a nice catchable ball to tight end Davis Allen for a 17-yard gain to convert on fourth and five.

It was one of the top plays offensively for the Tigers as they ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive going up 14-7 at halftime.

Check out the fake punt below:

The fake punt ??



The catch ??



We see you, @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Y3iFXq2OlB — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 16, 2021

Impressive catch by Allen: