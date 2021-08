WATCH: Clemson post-scrimmage interviews

Clemson held the final scrimmage of its camp portion of the leadup to the No. 2 Tigers and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs playing on Sept. 4 in Charlotte (7:30 p.m. ET/ABC).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and DE Xavier Thomas talked the latest out of camp over Zoom on Thursday.

