WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 3, Tue 08:39

The new NIL era is upon us, and one of the new ways that student-athletes are getting involved is showing their love of fried chicken and biscuits for money.

A few Clemson players, including starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei posted social media ads recently about the popular restaurant Bojangles.

Since we are talking about Bojangles, what is everyone's favorite food there? Big Bo Box? Bo-Berry Biscuits?

Let me catch everyone later --- headed to Bojangles cause this article has gotten me hungry.

Check out the videos below:

Bojangles' new chicken sandwich:

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles
 TigerNet News
spacer I wonder how much these guys get paid for this. Is it per
 joeyb®
spacer Re: I wonder how much these guys get paid for this. Is it per
 ddclemson
spacer Re: I wonder how much these guys get paid for this. Is it per
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles
 Tigercon
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles
 Valley Boy
spacer There's other places than TV to post an ad
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer I've been trying many chicken sandwiches of late
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Wendy's asiago bacon ranch chicken sammich is good
 homeslice1479®
spacer Re: Wendy's asiago bacon ranch chicken sammich is good
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: Wendy's asiago bacon ranch chicken sammich is good
 grrowl
spacer This is the proper rating,
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: This is the proper rating,
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: This is the proper rating,
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer He rated almost every sandwich 8 or higher
 McLovin
spacer Re: He rated almost every sandwich 8 or higher
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: I've been trying many chicken sandwiches of late
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles
 bretfsu®
spacer Are kidding me? I was on a strict vegan diet for years....
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: Are kidding me? I was on a strict vegan diet for years....
 Valley Boy
spacer NIL is brand new
 homeslice1479®
spacer Most advertising strategy is simply “Follow the leader” ...
 BugEyeSprite
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles
 tigerscrub®
spacer The BEST over-all sandwich in the fast food market
 AsheTiger
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles
 OneChristianGuy
spacer I don’t really see the appeal of these
 T_I_P
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
