WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles
|2021 Aug 3, Tue 08:39- -
The new NIL era is upon us, and one of the new ways that student-athletes are getting involved is showing their love of fried chicken and biscuits for money.
A few Clemson players, including starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei posted social media ads recently about the popular restaurant Bojangles.
Duhh you know that @Bojangles dropped their new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich??! Go get up and get you the best thing out right now!! #bojangles #itsbotime #partner pic.twitter.com/dUlW8Ahn3r— ?? DJ Uiagalelei ?? (@DJUiagalelei) August 2, 2021
It’s Bo Time with the New Bo’s Chicken Sandwich. #bojangles #itsbotime @Bojangles #partner pic.twitter.com/esuqwU1H0F— walker (@walkerparks64) August 2, 2021
It’s BO TIME, with the new chicken sandwich!! @Bojangles #Itsbotime #partner pic.twitter.com/JqAVnWmj1a— Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) August 2, 2021
Bojangles' new chicken sandwich:
We’ll just leave this here. #SoCluckinGood pic.twitter.com/HnYHwAa6zq— Bojangles (@Bojangles) August 2, 2021