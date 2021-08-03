WATCH: Clemson players show off their ads for Bojangles

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The new NIL era is upon us, and one of the new ways that student-athletes are getting involved is showing their love of fried chicken and biscuits for money.

A few Clemson players, including starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei posted social media ads recently about the popular restaurant Bojangles.

Check out the videos below:

Bojangles' new chicken sandwich: