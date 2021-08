WATCH: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson's tour around NYC

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson took a trip this summer with his dad to the New York City-area and documented plenty of it for his Youtube page.

Simpson narrates a tour through Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, the New York Giants practice facility and riding jet skis and more, while navigating trip troubles including a rental car being towed.

Watch it all below: