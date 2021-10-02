|
WATCH: Clemson football takes stage for some fun at Tigerama
|Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11:09 AM-
Clemson held its annual Tigerama for Homecoming Friday night in Memorial Stadium and the Clemson football Tigers took the stage for a little fun before Saturday's action against BC (7:30 p.m./ACCN).
Watch some clips from below from Friday in the ClemsonFB instagram post:
It was fun. It was crazy. It was Clemson!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2021
Clemson fam showed out at Tigerama. See you back in The Valley tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FH39Wrv22D
