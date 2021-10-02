WATCH: Clemson football takes stage for some fun at Tigerama

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson held its annual Tigerama for Homecoming Friday night in Memorial Stadium and the Clemson football Tigers took the stage for a little fun before Saturday's action against BC (7:30 p.m./ACCN).

Watch some clips from below from Friday in the ClemsonFB instagram post:

It was fun. It was crazy. It was Clemson!



Clemson fam showed out at Tigerama. See you back in The Valley tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FH39Wrv22D — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2021