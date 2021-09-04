WATCH: Clemson fan douses himself with mayo bath during College Gameday
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 4, Sat 10:06
Nothing like a mayo bath early in the morning on Saturday
Nothing like a mayo bath early in the morning on Saturday

That escalated quickly.

During Saturday's ESPN College Gameday, an apparent Clemson fan went full bonkers by dousing himself with a gigantic tub of mayo and rubbing it over over his shirtless body.

At one point, he looked like some type of mayo monster as the mayo covered his face entirely.

Obviously, just about everyone in the South loves Duke's mayonnaise, but I'm not sure about that level of affection for the condiment.

It appears that Clemson fans are ready for tonight's action with this type of mayo party to honor the Duke Mayo Classic. Are you ready?

Check out all the mayo craziness below:

The 'Mayo King' appears to have scored free tickets by Duke's mayo:

