WATCH: Clemson defense hype video

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

This Clemson defense is pretty filthy.

Through three weeks of college football action, Clemson's talented defense is the only team in the country not to allow an offensive touchdown.

Not counting the pick-six (UGA) and a last-second safety (GT), the Tigers have only given up 12 offensive points (four field goals) in three games. That's not too shabby.

Check a short hype video featuring the Clemson defense to get you ready for the ACC road game against North Carolina State on Saturday.

Talkin’ bout the ?????? ?????? ???????? defense in the land that has not allowed a touchdown! pic.twitter.com/ZkIeJZa4wA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 22, 2021