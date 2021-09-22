WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 7:46 PM
Andrew Booth is locked in weekly for the Clemson defense
Andrew Booth is locked in weekly for the Clemson defense

This Clemson defense is pretty filthy.

Through three weeks of college football action, Clemson's talented defense is the only team in the country not to allow an offensive touchdown.

Not counting the pick-six (UGA) and a last-second safety (GT), the Tigers have only given up 12 offensive points (four field goals) in three games. That's not too shabby.

Check a short hype video featuring the Clemson defense to get you ready for the ACC road game against North Carolina State on Saturday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest