WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room to "Sandstorm" after win over South Carolina
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:32 PM
Clemson got their seventh straight win over the Gamecocks
Clemson got their seventh straight win over the Gamecocks

They win, they dance.

Clemson dominated their in-state rival South Carolina 30-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.

After the seventh-straight win over the Gamecocks, the Clemson players let off some steam by dancing in the locker room to Sandstorm.

Check it out below:

