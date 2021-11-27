|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room to "Sandstorm" after win over South Carolina
|Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:32 PM- -
They win, they dance.
Clemson dominated their in-state rival South Carolina 30-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.
After the seventh-straight win over the Gamecocks, the Clemson players let off some steam by dancing in the locker room to Sandstorm.
Check it out below:
We brought the storm. #WeWinWeDance pic.twitter.com/Tri78tWzni— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 28, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football