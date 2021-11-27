WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room to "Sandstorm" after win over South Carolina

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

They win, they dance.

Clemson dominated their in-state rival South Carolina 30-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.

After the seventh-straight win over the Gamecocks, the Clemson players let off some steam by dancing in the locker room to Sandstorm.

Check it out below: