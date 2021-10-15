WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team won a hard-fought 17-14 road victory against Syracuse on Friday night.

After the win, several of the Clemson players let off some steam by dancing in the locker room.

The win gave the Tigers their fourth win of the season and next up is a very talented Pittsburgh team on Saturday, October 23.

Check out the locker room celebration below: