WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over BC
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11:59 PM

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team won a hard-fought 19-13 victory on Saturday night to hand Boston College their first loss of the season.

After the win, several of the Clemson players let off some steam by dancing in the locker room.

It was the Tigers' 31st straight win at home.

Check out the dancing and celebration below:

