WATCH: Clemson celebrates in locker room with Wes Goodwin getting love
|2021 Dec 29, Wed 22:00- -
The fun is in the winning.
After Clemson's 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night, the players and coaches celebrated in the locker room.
New defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was seen being raised up in a celebratory manner by his players as his first game calling plays at Clemson was a huge success.
Clemson is now 11-7 under Dabo Swinney in bowl games.
Check out the celebration below in the following short clip:
BIG WESSSS pic.twitter.com/FNci92gjyY— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 30, 2021
#WeWinWeDance pic.twitter.com/zw3ZpfqnNS— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 30, 2021
Dabo Swinney bringing the dab back (from Bryan Bresee's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ANBSens32e— Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) December 30, 2021
The Clemson locker room is thumping. Sounds wild in there.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 30, 2021
Clemson's locker room now blaring It's a Great Day to be Alive by Travis Tritt— Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) December 30, 2021