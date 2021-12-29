WATCH: Clemson celebrates in locker room with Wes Goodwin getting love
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 29, Wed 22:00
Goodwin is well-liked by the Clemson players
Goodwin is well-liked by the Clemson players

The fun is in the winning.

After Clemson's 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night, the players and coaches celebrated in the locker room.

New defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was seen being raised up in a celebratory manner by his players as his first game calling plays at Clemson was a huge success.

Clemson is now 11-7 under Dabo Swinney in bowl games.

Check out the celebration below in the following short clip:

