WATCH: Clemson Camp Day 1 Highlights

Clemson football returned to the practice fields on Friday to begin its fall camp prep for the 2021 season.

Check out the Day 1 highlights from camp below:

When ???????? ???? ?????? ????????????????—no opportunity is wasted. pic.twitter.com/OYnkTZrQ2v — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 7, 2021