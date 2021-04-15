WATCH: Clemson 2020 hype video "Unity"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this extended 2020 highlight reel 'Unity' that showcases a unique college football season inside the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Description: Amidst the storied history of Clemson Football, 2020 proved to be one of the most unique seasons ever experienced by a select few in Death Valley. A summer of discontent gave way to a fall forged with resilience and grace, as leaders emerged to set the pace both on and off the field. Names like Darien Rencher and Trevor Lawrence spoke out in an effort to promote unity and equality before fighting a concerted effort to save a season that was truly on the brink. As Lawrence cemented his status as Clemson's soon to be first #1 overall draft pick and the face of college football in 2020, his battery mate Travis Etienne ran down pretty much every Clemson and ACC record on file while furthering his own cause as one of Clemson's greatest all time players.