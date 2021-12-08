WATCH: C.J. Spiller’s College Football Hall of Fame ceremony

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson running back great and current running backs coach C.J. Spiller was honored late last night in Las Vegas for his College Football Hall of Fame induction.

Spiller was named a unanimous first-team All-American in 2009, and he was named ACC MVP and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting. That year, he became the first ACC player with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in one season.

He finished his career with 7,588 all-purpose yards, still the ACC record by nearly 700 yards over second-place Travis Etienne and still among the top-five figures in NCAA history.

Spiller is just the fourth Tiger named to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Banks McFadden (inducted 1959), Terry Kinard (inducted 2001) and Jeff Davis (inducted 2007).

Watch Spiller being honored at the ceremony below:

Let’s take a moment to congratulate our own @CJSPILLER on his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame.



Congrats, CJ! pic.twitter.com/v6lvVreieP — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 8, 2021