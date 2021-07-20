WATCH: C.J. Spiller honored to be back at Clemson, talks RB group
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 9:29 AM
CJ Spiller spoke to the media Tuesday morning
Clemson legend C.J. Spiller is back in Tiger Town as the new running backs coach.

Spiller spoke to the media Tuesday morning about how honored he is to coach at Clemson and his thoughts on the running back group.

"There's a high standard in our room, Spiller said about the running backs. "Whoever runs out there, the guys on the sideline are going to expect you to get the job done."

Spiller said that talented running back Will Shipley reminds him of himself and his mindset when he first came to Clemson. He wants Shipley to be himself and not have added pressure to be like he was.

Check out Spiller's interview below:

