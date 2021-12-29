WATCH: Christian Wilkins steals Alvin Kamara's towel, Kamara shoves him

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Playground bullies still exist, even in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins loves to prank his opponents to get under their skin to gain his team a competitive advantage.

During the Dolphins' 20-3 win over the Saints on Monday Night Football, Wilkins showed off his penchant for some shenanigans by stealing star running back Alvin Kamara's towel.

Kamara was visibly upset and pushed Wilkins in the back of the helmet and earned himself a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the refs.

Wilkins was asked about his towel-theft after the win.

"I'm not going to get too much in that. But like a lot of things I do, it's all in fun. I'm a big kid out there. It's fun. But I also don't want to cost my team."

Christian Wilkins stole Alvin Kamara’s towel. Kamara came back and shoved him. Kamara ended up getting flagged. pic.twitter.com/iWG3kPQyM4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2021