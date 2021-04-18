WATCH: Charone Peake, bride's entrance to wedding reception was epic
by - Sunday, April 18, 2021, 9:04 AM
Congratulations to the happy couple!
It must be wedding season for Clemson football players.

Trevor Lawrence was not the only former Tiger to get married recently as former receiver Charone Peake also tied the knot.

After the wedding, Peake and his bride had a unique entrance to their reception as Mr. and Mrs. Peake for the first time.

The duo, along with the wedding party, started reciting music from rapper Meek Mill.

Congratulations to the happy couple from everyone working at TigerNet.com.

Peake played at Clemson from 2011-2015 and had 99 catches and 10 touchdowns. The New York Jets selected Peake in the seventh round (241st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Check out the wedding video below:

