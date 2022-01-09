WATCH: Cade Klubnik postgame interview after winning MVP award
Klubnik has a bright future at Clemson
Clemson 5-star signee Cade Klubnik threw for three touchdowns and was named the MVP in the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Klubnik was interviewed on the field moments after the game, and it's all still a dream come true for the talented but young signal-caller.

"I still feel like a little kid coming to these games," Klubnik said. "I feel like I will always have a little part of me in here. It's just a dream come true. I've sat in those same kid seats just with my dad dreaming of getting an autograph."

Klubnik will miss the Westlake community as he now heads off to Clemson.

"Just so much, of all the success that our team has had on the field, just the friendships and memories that I built off, compares to nothing," Klubnik said. "I had sixty people to be able to be here, and that's not something to brag about, just so thankful for them and the community I get to have at Westlake and in Austin. I'm going to miss them so much."

