WATCH: Bryan Bresee showing rehab progress

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The return of Bryan Bresee to the Clemson defense is one of the keys of the upcoming season.

In 2021, the talented defensive lineman tore his ACL against North Carolina State, and he had surgery on his left knee in early October. Since then, there has been a ton of daily rehab to get back to the field.

On Tuesday, Bresee posted a short video of him working out and doing light sprinting with a brace in Clemson's indoor practice facility.

It is looking optimistic for him on the rehab front, and hopefully, for Clemson, he will be ready to roll close to 100 percent for Fall Camp.

In 16 games at Clemson, he has 48 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, and a safety.

Check out the video below: