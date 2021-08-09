WATCH: Bresee, Uiagalelei talk Charles Barkley visit, latest out of Clemson camp
by - 2021 Aug 9, Mon 19:48

Clemson held its third camp practice on Monday in what is a busy prep week to come.

Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was asked about former NBA star Charles Barkley giving the team a speech on Monday and also who to watch for out of the Clemson defense this season.

Watch Bresee's full interview below:

His roommate and Clemson starting QB DJ Uiagelelei breaks down comparisons to Trevor Lawrence and more as well on Monday:

