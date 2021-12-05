BREAKING

WATCH: Brent Venables leaving Clemson to become head coach at Oklahoma
by - Sunday, December 5, 2021, 8:47 PM

Brent Venables will reunite with Sooner Nation as their new head coach.

Venables and his wife boarded the private plane to travel to Max Westheimer airport on Sunday night where they will be greeted by Oklahoma fans at Max Westheimer Airport.

TigerNet's David Hood was able to capture the moment they boarded the plane in the following video:

