WATCH: Brent Venables emotional about injuries to Skalski, Bresee
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9:29 PM

The Clemson defense was on the field for 96 plays during Saturday's double-overtime loss to North Carolina State.

The number of hard hits took a physical toll on Clemson as super senior linebacker James Skalski and sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Bresee left the games with injuries.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was a little emotional talking about the injuries suffered during the game.

"First and foremost, I hurt for them," he said. "I know how hard they work, and they love to compete, and they love their brothers, and they love the game. You hate that for them."

Full interview here:

