WATCH: Brandon Streeter on recruiting, QB depth

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tuesday is Clemson Media Day, so that means some access with different coaches on the football team.

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter talked to the media about the difficulty with recruiting not being able to get kids on campus until recently and his depth at the all-important quarterback position.

According to Streeter, backup signal-caller Taisun Phommachanh will be back sooner rather than later, and he wouldn't be shocked if he's back at some point this season. Streeter said that Phommachanh has been progressing well.

Streeter feels good about the five guys they have in the quarterback room.

Check out his interview below: