WATCH: Braden Galloway vs. Tony Elliott in basketball

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson Football released a new video segment called 'VERSUS' featuring tight end Braden Galloway against Clemson assistant coach Tony Elliott in a game of 'Tiger.'

Galloway got off to a fast start with some long threes that really put the pressure on Elliott.

"You don't win the game in the first quarter," Elliott said after getting a letter. "You got to play all four."

Elliott gave Galloway a run for his money during the horse contest as he battled back and tied him up with three letters apiece.

"It's critical that I jump in and find time outside the meeting rooms to show these guys who I am off the field, away from the building, so we can build that connection," Elliott said. "When I think of the success of this program, it is because of the relationships that we have had with our players."

Unfortunately for Elliott, too many bricks were tossed up, and he got the L against Galloway.

In all fairness to the much older Elliott, he was a legit basketball player during his college years as I played in a few intermural games with him.

Check out the entertaining video below: