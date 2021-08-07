WATCH: Braden Galloway ranked as a top-five ACC tight end

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video discussing the top five ACC tight ends including Braden Galloway, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: With tight ends like Boston College's Hunter Long, Duke's Noah Gray, and Miami's Brevin Jordan all off to the NFL, it's time to shine the spotlight on the tight ends who will be stepping up in 2021. In Miami, Jordan's departure means that Will Mallory will now get the bulk of the tight end receiving work after sharing the load the past two seasons. Virginia believes they have a potential breakout star in Oklahoma State transfer Jelani Woods. Louisville's Marshon Ford and Virginia Tech's James Mitchell are both athletic players who will be used in a variety of ways in their teams' offenses. Braden Galloway has shown flashes of brilliance for Clemson with his size and speed.