WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football - First Day at College
by - Saturday, June 26, 2021, 12:24 PM

Clemson football gave a look into what's going on around campus this summer with its latest edition of The Vlog.

They take you through summer enrollment for new Tigers such as Barrett Carter, Bubba Chandler and more and they talk why they picked Clemson.

You also get a behind the scenes look into the Clemson weight room and what it takes to compete.

Watch it below:

Former Clemson LB passes away
Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB
4-star Clemson DE target sets commitment date
Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence's development: "He's not ready yet"
