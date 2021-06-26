WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football - First Day at College

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football gave a look into what's going on around campus this summer with its latest edition of The Vlog.

They take you through summer enrollment for new Tigers such as Barrett Carter, Bubba Chandler and more and they talk why they picked Clemson.

You also get a behind the scenes look into the Clemson weight room and what it takes to compete.

Watch it below: