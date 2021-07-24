WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson at ACC Kickoff, Ladies Clinic
by - Saturday, July 24, 2021, 2:00 PM

Clemson football's latest Vlog takes you through a busy week with the Tigers.

Trevor Lawrence was recently back in town working out with his new teammates from Jacksonville and you get an inside look into that action.

Check out last week's Ladies Clinic and the fun had in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Vlog takes you through the Clemson coaches and support staff hosting the media olympics earlier this week (where TigerNet's group was a part of a gold medal team by the way).

Also there's the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte and Clemson meeting regional and national media as we inch closer to fall camp and the 2021 season.

Check it out below:

