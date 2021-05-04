WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne’s NFL dreams coming true

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is headed to Jacksonville to begin his pro career.

'ETN' will join Trevor Lawrence with the Jaguars as the duo became the first QB/RB pairing from a single school ever drafted by the same team in the first round of an NFL Draft in the Common Draft era.

"My nerves was bad," Etienne said about the 2021 NFL Draft in the following behind-the-scenes video. "I was anxious. I didn't know where I was going to go. Great moment, man. It's crazy. Blessings."

Etienne is going to keep pushing hard because he understands what a tremendous opportunity he has.

"You don't take this lightly. Not everyone has a chance to make it to the NFL so I feel like it's my mission to go out there and just make the most out of my opportunities."

A lifelong dream finally came true. Excited to accomplish more goals with the @Jaguars.



Thank you @PaniniAmerica for being there to capture the moment. #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/zEIESp0Ljf — Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) May 4, 2021