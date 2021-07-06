WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence's photoshoot

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The NFL season is fast approaching as Clemson is now well represented with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will try to improve the Jaguars offense under the leadership of head coach Urban Meyer.

"Jaguar fans have been really great, Etienne said in the following video. "They have been really supportive since I have been here. It's been really cool to see how many fans they actually have. Just can't wait to provide big plays for Duval Nation."

Etienne went on to say that the Jacksonville area is growing on him and he recently caught his first fish during a trip with Lawrence.

About to have the best rookie cards in the game! Check out behind the scenes of our shoot and to see some of my life in Jacksonville.



S/o @PaniniAmerica for the love. #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/YXHNXZrdPB — Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) July 6, 2021