WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson's 30-0 dominating win over South Carolina

Clemson kept the receipts handy on what was said going into the game last Saturday in Columbia, and the Tigers made their rival pay.

Clemson delivered a 30-0 dominating shutout win Saturday in Columbia to extend its streak to seven wins in the series over South Carolina.

Going into the game, the SEC Network's Roman Harper said the Gamecocks may win the game by double-digits, and the Tigers took notice in this behind-the-scenes highlight reel from the action:

We kept the receipts. pic.twitter.com/hwIPxh1htZ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 2, 2021