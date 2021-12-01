WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson's 30-0 dominating win over South Carolina
Clemson kept the receipts handy on what was said going into the game last Saturday in Columbia, and the Tigers made their rival pay.

Clemson delivered a 30-0 dominating shutout win Saturday in Columbia to extend its streak to seven wins in the series over South Carolina.

Going into the game, the SEC Network's Roman Harper said the Gamecocks may win the game by double-digits, and the Tigers took notice in this behind-the-scenes highlight reel from the action:

WATCH: Andrew Mukuba Defensive Rookie of the Year highlights
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson's 30-0 dominating win over South Carolina
Clemson commit bumped to 5-star status by 247Sports, LB commit vaults up rankings
CJ Spiller to be honored for Hall of Fame next week in Las Vegas
