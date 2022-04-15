WATCH: Baylon Spector NFL draft tape
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Apr 15, Fri 15:03

Check out these highlights for former Tiger linebacker Baylon Spector in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector was a productive linebacker during his time in Death Valley. He could be a great value selection for a team looking for an athletic weak-side linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft. Spector racked up 210.0 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks for his career

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Baylon Spector NFL draft tape
WATCH: Baylon Spector NFL draft tape
4-star LB target commits to Big 12 school
4-star LB target commits to Big 12 school
Clemson baseball heads to No. 23 Wake Forest
Clemson baseball heads to No. 23 Wake Forest
Tee Higgins injury update
Tee Higgins injury update
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest