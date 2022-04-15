|
WATCH: Baylon Spector NFL draft tape
Check out these highlights for former Tiger linebacker Baylon Spector in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:
Video Description: Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector was a productive linebacker during his time in Death Valley. He could be a great value selection for a team looking for an athletic weak-side linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft. Spector racked up 210.0 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks for his career
Tags: Clemson Football, Baylon Spector