WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 16, Mon 08:58
The raccoon got a few bites in before being escorted out of the stadium
The raccoon got a few bites in before being escorted out of the stadium

'It just means more.' Maybe that SEC slogan applies to raccoons too.

During Friday night's top 25 baseball matchup between Arkansas and Vanderbilt at Baum-Walker Stadium, a commotion broke out as a large raccoon was seen running in the stands causing quite the scene.

24-year-old Arkansas fan Grant Harmon played the hero during the chaotic scene as he grabbed the critter and raised it up as a trophy as it bit him and got a little blood on him.

“It was definitely a first for me, but I mean, it wasn’t anything I was afraid of necessarily,” Harmon said via HawgBeat. “Raccoon hunting is not an uncommon thing in my family and friends. It was definitely something I was roughly familiar with, just maybe not in that exact sense.”

Harmon eventually took the raccoon outside of the stadium and released him.

Then, medical staff and police told him to go straight to the hospital to get a rabies shot which he did.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson ranked No. 1 in ESPN future defense rankings
Clemson ranked No. 1 in ESPN future defense rankings
WATCH: Dual-sport standout Will Taylor smacks his first career homer
WATCH: Dual-sport standout Will Taylor smacks his first career homer
WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
Clemson late rally falls short, Tiger drop series to No. 9 Cavaliers
Clemson late rally falls short, Tiger drop series to No. 9 Cavaliers
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 21) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
 TigerNet News
spacer can't imagine ever trying to grab a racoon like that, kudos
 El Tigre 1
spacer As I said in reply to a different post on this subject, that
 76er®
spacer Not to mention rabies
 clover65®
spacer The only animule I have ever personally seen that was no
 76er®
spacer Saw a rabid Raccoon once crossing a busy road
 TigerCC®
spacer Yeah, that coon the fan is holding up is WAY too clean and
 76er®
spacer He told Danny Kanell on XM this morning that he got bit when
 tigerteez
spacer The man shouldn't hold his date by the back of the neck, but she shouldn't bite either***
 tigerfanatic12
spacer Re: The man shouldn't hold his date by the back of the neck, but she shouldn't bite either***
 Iron4044®
spacer i believe they are called Varmints in RKansas***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: i believe they are called Varmints in RKansas***
 FORESTTIGER
spacer C'mon, Man! Calling the guy an Arkansas fan AND an idiot is
 76er®
spacer They probably call them "Prom Dates" in Arkansas.
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
 ClemTig01
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
 Toyotatiger
spacer Only thing that will chew you up more in Arkansas...
 rncox
spacer Clemson Baseball game a brown bat committed Kamikaze into
 Snappin Tigers®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
 outlaw1081®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
 BerlinSPY73®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game
 TwoNats®
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest