WATCH: Arkansas fan holds up raccoon after catching it in stands during baseball game

'It just means more.' Maybe that SEC slogan applies to raccoons too.

During Friday night's top 25 baseball matchup between Arkansas and Vanderbilt at Baum-Walker Stadium, a commotion broke out as a large raccoon was seen running in the stands causing quite the scene.

24-year-old Arkansas fan Grant Harmon played the hero during the chaotic scene as he grabbed the critter and raised it up as a trophy as it bit him and got a little blood on him.

“It was definitely a first for me, but I mean, it wasn’t anything I was afraid of necessarily,” Harmon said via HawgBeat. “Raccoon hunting is not an uncommon thing in my family and friends. It was definitely something I was roughly familiar with, just maybe not in that exact sense.”

Harmon eventually took the raccoon outside of the stadium and released him.

Then, medical staff and police told him to go straight to the hospital to get a rabies shot which he did.

