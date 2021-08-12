WATCH: Andrew Booth breaks down Clemson camp standouts, benefits of yoga
by - 2021 Aug 12, Thu 13:58

Clemson practice hit "the road" in Dabo Swinney's description as the Tigers made their regular camp trip across the way to Jervey Meadows outside of the Clemson softball and baseball stadiums.

A number of Tigers dished on the latest out of camp and their individual progress this August on Thursday after practice.

All-ACC preseason honoree and cornerback Andrew Booth talks standouts among the receivers and fastest players on the team, and he also gave some insight into his new routine, including the use of a yoga:

Safety Lannden Zanders

RB Kobe Pace

RB Lyn-J Dixon

