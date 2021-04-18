|
WATCH: Amari Rodgers NFL draft tape
Check out a few highlights from Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Amari Rodgers waited for his turn at Clemson and emerged this season as one of the ACC's best. He was a 2020 First-Team All-ACC selection, and finished his career in Death Valley with 181 receptions, 2,777 all-purpose yards, and 17 all-purpose scores. Rodgers combines a sturdy frame (5'10" 210 LBS) with great athleticism, and precision route running.
