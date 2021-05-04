WATCH: Ajou Ajou showed out in spring

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video featuring Clemson sophomore receiver Ajou Ajou as he tries to transition into the next great 'WRU' member, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Ajou Ajou has shown flashes of brilliance this Spring that has many in Death Valley excited about the possibilities. The 6'3" 215 pound sophomore caught 2 passes, for 41 yards, and a score last season as a true freshman. During Spring practice, he came alive. He capped off the Spring with a 6 reception, 102 yard, touchdown performance in the Orange and White game. With the Tigers losing wide receivers Amari Rodgers, and Cornell Powell to the NFL, Ajou will certainly be called upon to bring his "A" game. Head coach Dabo Swinney breaks down why Ajou will be one to watch heading into next season.