WATCH: ACC's best offensive players featuring Justyn Ross and D.J. Uiagalelei

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video featuring some of the best offensive players in the ACC, including Clemson's dynamic duo of Justyn Ross and D.J. Uiagalelei, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The ACC boasts some of the most talented players in all of college football. In our first edition of our 2021 ACC Football Preview, we introduce some of the best offensive players as told through the eyes of their opponents, and allies. What does UNC's Sam Howell think of Clemson's Justyn Ross? What does Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney think of Georgia Tech's Jahmyr Gibbs? Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman, and NC State's Dave Doeren are among several of our guests who spilled on the league's best.