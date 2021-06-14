WATCH: ACC football icon featuring Tajh Boyd

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out these flashback highlights of former Clemson standout quarterback Tajh Boyd, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson has had an incredible run at the quarterback position with Trevor Lawrence, Kelly Bryant, and Deshaun Watson, and before them was Tajh Boyd. Boyd was the 2012 ACC Player of the Year and a three-time All-ACC player who holds several Clemson and ACC records. His 11,904 passing yards are the second most in ACC history and he holds the conference record for both passing touchdowns and touchdowns responsible for.