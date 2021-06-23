WATCH: ACC football icon featuring C.J. Spiller

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out video highlights of Clemson great C.J. Spiller, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back C.J. Spiller was without question one of the ACC's all-time most feared playmakers. The 2009 ACC Player Of The Year racked up 7,588 all-purpose yards (4th All-Time NCAA) and 52 all-purpose scores in his illustrious career. Spiller was a three-time All-ACC selection, and a unanimous All-America selection in 2009. He had 21 plays of over 50+ yards, including 3 games of over 300 all-purpose yards. His speed, agility, and vision overwhelmed opponents, and made the Tigers a threat to strike up the band from anywhere on the field.