WATCH: ACC football icon featuring C.J. Spiller
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 8:09 PM

Check out video highlights of Clemson great C.J. Spiller, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back C.J. Spiller was without question one of the ACC's all-time most feared playmakers. The 2009 ACC Player Of The Year racked up 7,588 all-purpose yards (4th All-Time NCAA) and 52 all-purpose scores in his illustrious career. Spiller was a three-time All-ACC selection, and a unanimous All-America selection in 2009. He had 21 plays of over 50+ yards, including 3 games of over 300 all-purpose yards. His speed, agility, and vision overwhelmed opponents, and made the Tigers a threat to strike up the band from anywhere on the field.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Sporting News predicts Clemson's Playoff path
Sporting News predicts Clemson's Playoff path
Clemson Football three-game flex packs, single game tickets go on sale
Clemson Football three-game flex packs, single game tickets go on sale
Prepared well by Clemson, Amari Rodgers showing instant-impact ability for Packers
Prepared well by Clemson, Amari Rodgers showing instant-impact ability for Packers
247Sports ranks Clemson with "most favorable" schedule
247Sports ranks Clemson with "most favorable" schedule
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest