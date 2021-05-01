WATCH: ACC draft recap in second and third round

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this video recap of the ACC players that were drafted in the second and third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: North Carolina running back Javonte Williams got things started in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft when the Denver Broncos selected him with the 35th overall pick. Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg was picked shortly thereafter (42nd Overall), followed by Clemson product and fellow offensive lineman, Jackson Carman (46th Overall). The Chargers took FSU defensive back, Asante Samuel Jr. with the very next pick (47th Overall), and the 49ers made it three ACC players in a row when they took Notre Dame's Aaron Banks. Next from the ACC was Banks' teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who went to Cleveland (52nd Overall). Five picks later, the Rams chose the speedster from Louisville, Tutu Atwell (57th Overall). Carlos "Boogie" Basham takes his talent from Wake Forest to the Buffalo Bills (61st Overall). Several other ACC players were selected in round two, including big names like Amari Rodgers. Check out the players from the ACC who were taken in rounds 2 & 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft courtesy of the ACC Digital Network