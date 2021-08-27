WATCH: ACC Digital Network previews Clemson season with TigerNet's David Hood
by - 2021 Aug 27, Fri 17:00

TigerNet's David Hood breaks down the key storylines for the 2021 Clemson football season with the ACC Digital Network.

Video description: The Clemson Tigers are back and ready for another run at a National Championship. There are many familiar faces that can help them get there, and a few new ones. Grizzly veteran linebacker James Skalski leads the defense, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will take the helm to showcase his immense talent. What will be the formula to return the Tigers to glory? Tigernet.com's David Hood and ACC Digital Network Host Wes Bryant break it all down for you right here! (Video below)

