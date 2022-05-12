WATCH: 2022 Clemson's Orange & White game (2 hours)

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The ACC Digital Network released extended footage of the 2022 Clemson spring game for all the diehard Tiger fans to watch and analyze before the start of the season.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers will be looking to bounce back and get back in the national title hunt in 2022. It all starts with a first look at them as they close out spring practice with their annual Orange vs. White Game. Check out quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, defensive lineman K.J. Henry and more right here!