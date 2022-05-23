Clemson is looking to return to the Playoffs after a Cheez-It Bowl run in 2021.
Clemson is looking to return to the Playoffs after a Cheez-It Bowl run in 2021.

Vegas win totals more conservative for Clemson, more top contenders
2022 May 23

One sportsbook released its win total over/under bets for the 2022 season and it seems more conservative compared to last year.

According to VegasInsider, Clemson is in a group of four with Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia with a win total set at 10.5 for the regular season.

In the next tier, Michigan, Oklahoma Pittsburgh and Notre Dame are at 9.5.

Last year, multiple sportsbooks had Clemson and Alabama with an 11.5 win total set.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers have won at least 10 games total each year since 2012 and topped 10.5 wins in the regular season in five of the last six seasons (excluding the 2020 pandemic campaign).

Alabama has won at least 11 regular-season games in six of the last seven seasons (excluding the 2020 pandemic campaign). In the same time span, Ohio State has done so five times and Georgia four times.

Top Clemson News of the Week
