Vegas odds on Clemson winning national championship next season
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jan 11, Tue 11:14
Clemson has the fourth highest title odds

The college football season is finished up as Georgia won the national championship 33-18 over Alabama on Monday night.

Now, the offseason is here as we watch the portal for roster changes and discuss for months about different teams' chances to make a run for a championship.

In no surprise, Vegas has already released 2023 National Championship odds (via BetOnline), with Alabama having the top odds at 13/4, followed by frontrunners Georgia (7/2), Ohio State (7/1), and Clemson (12/1).

Title odds besides the Tigers include Miami (50/1), NC State (80/1), Pittsburgh (80/1), Wake Forest (80/1), Florida State (150/1), North Carolina (150/1), Virginia Tech (250/1), Boston College (300/1), Georgia Tech (500/1) and Syracuse (500/1).

In case you were wondering, in-state rival South Carolina had 100/1 odds to win it all.

What are the worst odds for any team to win the next CFB title? It was Kansas with a wild 1000/1 odds.

