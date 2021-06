Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia, Clemson-Florida State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The 2021 College Football season is a little more than two months away.

To get ready, BetOnline has released its latest betting odds on some of the top college football games of the year, with two contests involving Clemson.

The Tigers are currently a 3.5 point favorite against Georgia on Saturday, September 4.

The ACC/SEC showdown will air nationally on ABC and set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic.

In other betting odds, Clemson is a huge 24-point favorite against rival Florida State on Saturday, October 30.

Other CFB matchup odds in 2021:

Boise State at UFC (-5)

Penn State at Wisconsin (-4)

Alabama (-17½) at Miami Florida

LSU (-5) at UCLA

Notre Dame (-9½) at Florida State

Oregon at Ohio State (-10)

Iowa at Iowa State (-5½)

Texas (-3½) at Arkansas

Washington at Michigan (-1½)

Nebraska at Oklahoma (-18½)

Alabama (-14½) at Florida

Auburn at Penn State (-7)

Oklahoma State (-7) at Boise State

Notre Dame at Wisconsin (-1)

Tennessee at Florida (-15½)

Michigan at Wisconsin (-9)

Auburn at LSU (-6½)

Cincinnati at Notre Dame (-3½)

Alabama (-10½) at Texas A&M

Oklahoma (-10½) at Texas

Georgia (-9) at Auburn

Boise State (-2) at BYU

Florida at LSU (-1½)

Miami (Florida) at North Carolina (-2½)

Oklahoma State at Texas (-2)

Ohio State (-11) at Indiana

Northwestern at Michigan (-9½)

Oregon (-5) at UCLA

USC at Notre Dame (-3)

Penn State at Ohio State (-10½)

Georgia (-7) at Florida

North Carolina at Notre Dame (-3)

LSU at Alabama (-21)

Texas at Iowa State (-7½)

Oregon (-3) at Washington

Michigan at Penn State (-8)

Miami (Florida) (-9½) at Florida State

Iowa State at Oklahoma (-7½)

UCLA at USC (-7)

Alabama (-16) at Auburn

Florida State at Florida (-14)

Texas A&M (-4) at LSU

Ohio State (-11½) at Michigan

Oklahoma (-10½) at Oklahoma State