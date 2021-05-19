Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football season will be here before you know it.

It was announced on Tuesday that Clemson’s season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 4, will be set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air nationally on ABC.

So who is the favorite between the Dawgs and Tigers?

Clemson has opened up as a three-point favorite against the traditional SEC power.

The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Other CFB matchup odds (via Fan Duel Sportsbook):

Texas (-4) at Arkansas

TexasA&M (-11.5) vs. Colorado

Alabama (-15) at Florida

Tennessee at Florida (-15.5)

Auburn at LSU (-4)

Georgia (-10.5) at Auburn

Alabama (-13) at TexasA&M

Florida (-1) at LSU

UGA (-8) vs UF