Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia
|Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 9:24 AM- -
The College Football season will be here before you know it.
It was announced on Tuesday that Clemson’s season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 4, will be set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air nationally on ABC.
So who is the favorite between the Dawgs and Tigers?
Clemson has opened up as a three-point favorite against the traditional SEC power.
The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic.
Other CFB matchup odds (via Fan Duel Sportsbook):
Texas (-4) at Arkansas
TexasA&M (-11.5) vs. Colorado
Alabama (-15) at Florida
Tennessee at Florida (-15.5)
Auburn at LSU (-4)
Georgia (-10.5) at Auburn
Alabama (-13) at TexasA&M
Florida (-1) at LSU
UGA (-8) vs UF