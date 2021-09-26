|
Vegas odds on Clemson-Boston College
|Sunday, September 26, 2021, 2:39 PM- -
It's time to come home Clemson fans for 2021 homecoming.
No. 25 Clemson will face off against a talented Boston College squad in a primetime matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
Despite many Clemson fans believing that the offense will never score a point again, Vegas has opened betting odds on the contest with the (2-2) Tigers as a surprising 15.5 point favorite against undefeated (4-0) Boston College.
The Eagles were impressive in their 41-34 overtime win over Missouri on Saturday.
