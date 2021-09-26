Vegas odds on Clemson-Boston College
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 26, 2021, 2:39 PM
Swinney and the Tigers will hope to rebound after the loss to NC State
Swinney and the Tigers will hope to rebound after the loss to NC State

It's time to come home Clemson fans for 2021 homecoming.

No. 25 Clemson will face off against a talented Boston College squad in a primetime matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Despite many Clemson fans believing that the offense will never score a point again, Vegas has opened betting odds on the contest with the (2-2) Tigers as a surprising 15.5 point favorite against undefeated (4-0) Boston College.

The Eagles were impressive in their 41-34 overtime win over Missouri on Saturday.

