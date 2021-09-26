Vegas odds on Clemson-Boston College

It's time to come home Clemson fans for 2021 homecoming.

No. 25 Clemson will face off against a talented Boston College squad in a primetime matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Despite many Clemson fans believing that the offense will never score a point again, Vegas has opened betting odds on the contest with the (2-2) Tigers as a surprising 15.5 point favorite against undefeated (4-0) Boston College.

The Eagles were impressive in their 41-34 overtime win over Missouri on Saturday.