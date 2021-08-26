Urban Meyer reacts to Travis Etienne's season-ending injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne will miss the 2021 season as he will undergo Lisfranc surgery on his left foot after suffering an injury in the last preseason game.

The Jaguars placed Etienne on the injured reserve on Wednesday, ending his rookie season.

Rookie NFL head coach Urban Meyer was hoping that Etienne was going to be a key piece for his offense this season.

“It was a shot to the jaw,” said Meyer to the media on Wednesday. “He was really coming on in practice. We saw his big-play ability in practice, not in a game yet. It’s a tough injury. How do we fill that? We’re still having that conversation right now.”

The Jaguars still have a duo of James Robinson and Carlos Hyde to provide a decent rushing attack this season and Dare Ogunbowale, Devine Ozigbo, and Nathan Cottrell as depth options.