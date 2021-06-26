Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence's development: "He's not ready yet"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their franchise quarterback securing Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The excitement an all-time high as the city has fully embraced Lawrence as someone that can step in and win games.

However, fans need to slow down as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer believes Lawrence needs more work before the grind of an NFL season.

"He's not ready yet, but he doesn't have to be ready yet," Meyer said during an interview with USA TODAY. "We got a long training camp coming up. He's probably advanced, maybe a little quicker than we would've thought, so which was a positive.

The Jaguars handed Lawrence their playbook before selecting him in the draft so that he would have more time to understand their offense.

"One thing that we worked on -- when we made a decision that Trevor was going to be our No. 1 pick, we went from the evaluation stage to the preparation stage. And that means that I want to see -- I can't remember the exact date, but we started installing the playbook with him well before the draft. So you can see the retention, he's got a really good work ethic, and he's progressed very well."