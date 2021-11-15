Updated Clemson bowl projections: ACC Tigers v. SEC Tigers a popular pick

One potential bowl destination is on the line for Clemson this week when the No. 12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons come to town.

Dabo Swinney’s Tigers can’t clinch anything, but a win can keep their Atlantic Division hopes alive and therefore an ACC title and a New Year’s Six bowl spot in play.

Clemson’s easiest way to stay on that path is a win Saturday, a Wake Forest loss at Boston College next week and an NC State loss either Saturday hosting Syracuse or next week hosting North Carolina -- then to beat the Coastal Division challenger in Charlotte on Dec. 4. The Tigers are currently a 3.5-point favorite to take care of their end of that deal this week.

In this week’s bowl predictions, ESPN has another split-coast projection ($) with one pitting Clemson v. Washington State in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28/8 p.m./FOX) and another picking Clemson and Auburn in Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl (Dec. 31/11 a.m./ESPN).

Brett McMurphy at the Action Network picks a Clemson-Auburn Gator Bowl matchup as well. College Football News and Athlon are on that bandwagon also.

The two CBS properties (CBS and 247Sports) are pegging a Clemson-Iowa State battle in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 (5:45 p.m./ESPN).

The Tigers' last non-New Year's Six bowl was the predecessor to the Cheez-It Bowl, the Russell Athletic Bowl, in 2014 (a 40-6 win over Oklahoma).