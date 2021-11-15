|
Updated Clemson bowl projections: ACC Tigers v. SEC Tigers a popular pick
|Monday, November 15, 2021, 7:44 PM-
One potential bowl destination is on the line for Clemson this week when the No. 12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons come to town.
Dabo Swinney’s Tigers can’t clinch anything, but a win can keep their Atlantic Division hopes alive and therefore an ACC title and a New Year’s Six bowl spot in play.
Clemson’s easiest way to stay on that path is a win Saturday, a Wake Forest loss at Boston College next week and an NC State loss either Saturday hosting Syracuse or next week hosting North Carolina -- then to beat the Coastal Division challenger in Charlotte on Dec. 4. The Tigers are currently a 3.5-point favorite to take care of their end of that deal this week.
In this week’s bowl predictions, ESPN has another split-coast projection ($) with one pitting Clemson v. Washington State in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28/8 p.m./FOX) and another picking Clemson and Auburn in Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl (Dec. 31/11 a.m./ESPN).
Brett McMurphy at the Action Network picks a Clemson-Auburn Gator Bowl matchup as well. College Football News and Athlon are on that bandwagon also.
The two CBS properties (CBS and 247Sports) are pegging a Clemson-Iowa State battle in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 (5:45 p.m./ESPN).
The Tigers' last non-New Year's Six bowl was the predecessor to the Cheez-It Bowl, the Russell Athletic Bowl, in 2014 (a 40-6 win over Oklahoma).