Uiagalelei returns to empty Death Valley after midnight to practice
by - Sunday, October 3, 2021, 1:06 AM

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a better game in Clemson's 19-13 win over Boston College but obviously not good enough for Uiagalelei. He returned to an empty Death Valley well after midnight to practice some throws with a student trainer.

Dabo Swinney said earlier in the season Uiagalelei is the first one to the football complex, and it looks like he is the last one to leave the stadium as well.

